Developer plans luxury townhomes near downtown Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A local developer is planning to build a new, $11 million subdivision north of downtown Shawnee.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission approved a rezoning and preliminary development plan to construct a multi-family development near West 55th Street and Nieman Road.

Stag Commercial hopes to rezone roughly 3 acres at 5527 Nieman Road from single-family residential (R-1) to planned unit development mixed residential (PUDMR).

The developer intends to create 28 residential units in seven, two-story townhome style buildings. The property would include one duplex, one triplex, three quadplexes, one five-plex and one six-plex.

According to city documents, a single-family home and detached garage that was built in 1938 currently sits on the property.

The proposed 28-unit development includes a large common green space and a central gazebo structure. Each two-bedroom unit would be approximately 2,800 square feet. Each unit will have a two-car garage, and 26 on-site surface parking spaces throughout the development for a total of 82 parking spaces.

With approval from the planning commission, the project will now go before the city council for review on Nov. 22. If the project is approved by city council, construction would begin in the spring 2022 with occupancy available in 2023.