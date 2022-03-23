Western Shawnee has piqued the interest of Minnesota-based Timberland Partners LLC for apartments.

Contingent on the Planning Commission’s approval on April 18 for the proposed rezoning and preliminary development plan, the developer plans to construct Sundance Shawnee.

The project includes 18 attached two-story buildings with 239 units on 21.3 acres in the southwest quadrant of the Johnson and Woodland drives.

The developer, based in suburban Minneapolis, was scheduled to make a presentation to the Planning Commission last month and again Monday. But Timberland continues to make changes to its preliminary development plan after receiving input and complaints during neighborhood meetings.

The developer requested another extension to next month’s Planning Commission meeting to allow Shawnee residents “time to review and consider changes,” according to city documents.