OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The national steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse is planning a new location in Overland Park.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 9-0 to approve a final development plan to construct the steakhouse at the former Sears Auto Center site.

Box Development LLC is requesting permission to build a new Texas Roadhouse at the southeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The 8,029-square-foot restaurant is part of a larger plan to redevelop the former Sears site.

The overall redevelopment plan includes the construction of roughly 164,111 square feet of office space. Development plans also include six retail buildings including three restaurants, a gas station, a coffee shop and a daycare.

Marissa Kolman, development manager at GreenbergFarrow, spoke to the commission Monday on behalf of the applicant. Kolman said because the national chain has a brand-specific look, the developer is requesting a deviation to reduce the number of windows and fixed openings required by the city. The commission is recommending the city council approve the window deviation.

Kolman said based on customer traffic at other Texas Roadhouse locations, the developer had also requested a deviation to reduce landscaping that would allow for additional parking. That request was denied.

The site plan includes roughly 173 parking spaces to the north and the east of the proposed building. Customers would access the restaurant through an existing curb cut on Metcalf Avenue.

The proposed project will now progress to the Overland Park City Council for final approval.

