Plans are in the works to bring 550 new apartments to north Olathe.

Developer FSDA LLC wants the city to rezone roughly 30 acres located just north of College Boulevard and east of Kansas Highway 7 from an industrial district to a medium density multifamily housing district.

The company intends to build an apartment complex that would consist of 10 four-story apartment buildings with a total of 552 units. The proposed complex also would include amenities such as sports courts, a dog park, pools and several walking trails.

The property is vacant and has been zoned for industrial since 2000.

Aaron Mesmer of Block Real Estate Services LLC spoke to the planning commission Monday on behalf of FSDA. When asked why the developer chose multifamily instead of industrial, Mesmer said a lack of tax incentives made the property less competitive for attracting potential tenants.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.