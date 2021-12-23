Developer plans to convert two historic Kansas City buildings along future streetcar line

Exact Partners plans to redevelop the ABC Storage & Van Co. warehouse and adjacent Anderson Electric Car Co. building. (Rendering by Exact Architects)

Exact Partners LLC continues to convert historic Midtown buildings to apartments following its completion of two such projects last year.

The developer is putting together a $12 million plan to redevelop the ABC Storage & Van Co. warehouse and adjacent Anderson Electric Car Co. building, respectively at 3244 and 3240 Main St., with about 60 two-bed apartments and a mix of commercial uses.

The six-story ABC Storage building was completed in 1908 as one of Kansas City’s early fireproof commercial warehouses. The reinforced concrete and brick structure has been continuously operated for storage uses for more than 113 years.

Next door, the three-story Anderson Electric Car Co. building was built in 1911 with reinforced concrete and terra cotta, supporting its namesake’s sale of electric cars and trucks, as well as those vehicles’ service and maintenance.

“We’re trying, with our commercial components that we’re looking at, to bring part of those stories back to life as well as bringing the residential in,” said Kansas City architect Caleb Buland, who leads Exact Partners together with Denver developer Ilan Salzberg.