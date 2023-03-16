Lux Living filed development plans for a 200-room hotel and an adjacent 30-story apartment tower at 14th and Wyandotte streets. (Rendering by DLR Group)

A St. Louis developer in the midst of an expansion into Kansas City filed plans for a pair of high-rise projects in the Downtown Loop.

Lux Living filed development plans last month for a 200-room hotel in a 14-story building and an adjacent 30-story tower with 300 apartments on about an acre northeast of 14th and Wyandotte streets.

The property now is the site of a vacant lot and surface parking. The site has the 1400KC office building, the future headquarters of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, to the south, the Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown hotel to the north and the Power & Light Apartments to the east.

A representative for the builder applied to the city in late January, but details beyond the unit count were not available until this week.

If approved, the proposal would become Downtown’s largest multifamily high-rise to be built since The Cordish Cos. opened the 307-unit One Light tower in 2015.

