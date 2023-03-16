A block in Lenexa City Center could transform into two hotels and more than 10,000 square feet of retail.

St. Louis-based Midas Capital presented a preliminary plan and plat this month to the Lenexa Planning Commission for an 80,000-square-foot mixed-use building that would cover the entire 2.32-acre block between Penrose Lane and Elmridge Street.

It would house 11,000 square feet of ground retail space, including four tenant spaces, as well as a 132-room AC Hotel and a 128-room Residence Inn, according to documents filed with the city. The hotels would share an entrance and lobby space on the east side, in addition to a drop-off lane.

Other in-progress projects at Lenexa City Center include Copaken Brooks’ Restaurant Row at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, which will house roughly 79,907 square feet of mixed-uses, with the addition of two floors to two buildings.

Late last month, the City Council approved the developer’s final plan for the first two buildings and confirmed that North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey, a southern comfort food restaurant, would be the first tenant in the development. The restaurant anticipates a 2024 opening date, according to its website.

