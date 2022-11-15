OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park leaders will once again review plans to potentially revive the Deer Creek Golf Course.

Developer and owner GreatLife KC closed the golf course in April following the Overland Park City Council’s decision to deny a rezoning request related to plans to construct an apartment complex on the property.

Then in June, the city approved a plan from the developer to replace the golf course with roughly 70 single-family homes.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will consider directing city staff to draft a resolution, calling for a public hearing to consider creating a redevelopment district on the golf course property.

The city received a letter from GreatLife and EPC Real Estate Group indicating the developers’ willingness to reconsider plans for single-family homes and revisit the proposed apartment complex project at Deer Creek.

Currently, the property is zoned as a Single-Family Residential District (R-1). The applicant plans to file a rezoning request for the portion of the property that will be redeveloped.

The developer intends to revert to the previous plan to scale back a portion of the golf course to make way for a 220-unit apartment complex and a golf pro shop.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $75 million. The developer has submitted an application to receive tax increment financing (TIF) for the project.

Boundary of proposed TIF district.

The TIF is estimated to generate roughly $15million over a 20-year period. According to city documents, 90% of TIF revenue would be used to support streambank stabilization along Tomahawk Creek and to create a parking garage for the apartment complex.

The developer is also requesting a sales tax exemption through the issuance of Economic Development Revenue Bonds (EDRB).

If the committee approves the proposal, it would advance to the city council for further consideration. If the council approves a resolution to schedule a public hearing for the creation of the TIF district, the earliest the hearing could be held would be Monday, Jan. 9.

If the TIF district is established, the city council must approve a TIF project plan for the development before any construction could begin. If approved, developers would break ground in 2023 and anticipate wrapping up the project by 2025.