The final pieces of a plan to redevelop the former Kmart property in Merriam are starting to fall into place.

Overland Park-based Drake Development submitted plans to the city to construct two restaurant buildings as part of the larger Merriam Grand Station project.

Having restaurants was part of the original concept for the $140 million mixed-use project, which sits at the intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just off Interstate 35.

Drake intends to create two buildings for three restaurants at the center of the 14-acre development. A 7,063-square-foot restaurant building will be split between two tenants, one in 2,563 square feet and one in 4,502 square feet. A 7,000-square-foot building to the east will be constructed for a single tenant.

The restaurants will sit on outer lots between where two apartment buildings are being constructed.

General contractor Brinkmann Constructors broke ground on the apartments in June. The two four-story buildings will total more than 500,000 square feet.

The Merriam Grand Station Lofts will offer 361 luxury apartments with more than 70,000 square feet of underground parking for residents. Amenities will include things such as a pool, game rooms and electric-vehicle charging stations.

