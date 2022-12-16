A different developer will take on the last multifamily chunk at the massive Shawnee Golf and Country Club site, northwest of Clear Creek Parkway and Kansas Highway 7.

The original plan for The Luxe Villas at the Greens, which was approved over two decades ago, proposed that last phase of residential would include 180 apartments in 15 two-story buildings.

D and D Building Inc., which does business as Dreams & Design Building, has an agreement to purchase a 21-acre site from Lindsey Management Co. Dreams & Design’s proposal would shrink the initial multifamily into 97 units across 51 duplex and single-unit buildings.

Additionally, the Lee’s Summit design-build firm plans to relocate holes 15 and 16 on the 27-hole course from the north of Clear Creek to the south of it.