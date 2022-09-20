A development partnership is honing a new multifamily plan near Ninth and Wyandotte streets. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

A development partnership is honing a new multifamily plan at a corner parking garage site in Kansas City’s Library District.

An entity managed by builder Andrew Ganahl on Aug. 18 acquired the John’s Garage site and an adjoining parcel where the former McWhirter Co. Printers building was demolished in 2018, southeast of Ninth and Wyandotte streets.

The seller was Rick Powell, who has restored and sold multiple historic Downtown properties, including the New England Building just to the north. For years, sale materials for the Ninth and Wyandotte properties have shown conceptual renderings for a five-story apartment building or a 100-room hotel atop the garage.

Now, Ganahl of AND Real Estate LLC, and Jeff McMahon of JDM Real Estate Solutions LLC, contemplate at least 60 new market-rate apartments at the 0.48-acre site. While in concept stages, the project probably will involve a teardown of the garage so the site’s full square footage, including the former McWhirter building footprint, can be redeveloped, Ganahl said.

The developers envision five residential levels — and maybe more, depending on feasibility — above 1,500 to 2,500 square feet of retail space. The units would consist largely of studio and one-bedroom units, with some two-bedroom residences.