A development partnership has the ball rolling on almost 400 new apartments in Chapel Ridge Business Park in Lee’s Summit.

Local builders Andy Mackey and Brian Mertz recently broke ground on the first of two phases of the Chapel Ridge Apartments, which in coming years will stretch along approximately 16.6 acres of undeveloped land along Akin Boulevard and total $80 million in investment.

The $58 million first phase will entail 276 apartments on both sides of Akin’s intersections with Custer Drive and Meadowview Drive. The residences are split between 84 one- and 192 two-bedroom units in 10 three-story residential buildings.

Subsequently, Mackey and Mertz intend to build 120 more apartments in a $22 million second phase to the north. Those units will be divided evenly among one- and two-bedroom units in five more buildings northeast of Akin and Custer.

The two phases are planned with 644 total parking spaces, plus community amenities, including a fitness center, two dog parks and walking trails.

>> Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.