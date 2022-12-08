The latest development plans for the $97.5 million Promontory mixed-use project in Overland Park will include an elevated experience for residents: a skybridge connection.

Arbor Development LLC plans to construct a skybridge between the site’s two residential components: the 291-unit Promontory Apartments, which opened in 2019 near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, and a coming 150-apartment complex (called Building B) at 8997 Metcalf Ave. that will replace a former Half Price Books location.

When complete, the Promontory will total 441 apartments and 89,609 square feet of retail and restaurants, with 1,465 parking spaces available for patrons and residents.

In June, the developers nixed first-floor retail in Building B to commit to a four-story residential project and a few months later increased the unit count to 250. Arbor returned to its previous proposal for 150 apartments and will go before the Overland Park City Council.

The skybridge, on the second levels of the Promontory Apartments and Building B, will require a second approval from the Overland Park Public Works Committee and City Council because it is above a drainage easement. That meeting is scheduled for the end of December.