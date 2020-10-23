Developers have grand plans, including market and more, for old KC Star building in Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The old Kansas City Star building in the Crossroads continues to take shape as developers bring new life to the century-old structure.

3D Development purchased the property, near 18th and Grand, in September 2017. Crews started working on the rehabilitation in October of that same year.

“We did not want to see it demolished,” said Brett Posten with Highline Partners, a company working with developers on the project.

Built in the early 1900’s and designed by Jarvis Hunt, the same architect responsible for Union Station, the former headquarters of the Star is slowly transforming into a mix-used development known as Grand Place.

“We are working nonstop to get the place ready to go,” Posten said.

The 250,000-plus-square-foot space will feature a European-style market.

“It’ll have restaurants, test kitchens, fresh food, purveyors of all different kinds,” Posten explained. “If you’ve ever visited food halls of New York, LA or Seattle, that’s what we’re going to recreate.”

A six-story spa and club, including a barber shop and salon, will take shape in the old boiler room of the building. There will also be plenty of office space.

“We have a lot of interest already in headquarter locations, so we have different types of layouts that allow for corporate headquarters or just anchor spaces,” Posten said.

Posten said the original bricks and other exposed features will remain throughout much of the building.

Grand Place will also have underground parking, public art and outdoor space.

“We tried to take a holistic approach to what was needed in this part of town and not just address out needs, but those of our neighbors,” Posten said.

Posten said developers hope the revitalized property will bring more activity and energy to the Crossroads while also helping connect the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We feel like this is one of the few buildings left where you can be in touch with the past of Kansas City and prepared for the future,” he added.

Developers plan to install a high-tech air filtration, potentially making it the first WELL-certified building in Missouri.

Part of the space is expected to open this spring.