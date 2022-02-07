A Lee’s Summit developer will open its first Johnson County middle-market housing options this summer.

Box Real Estate Development built Blume Shawnee, an $8 million 14,700-square-foot mixed-use development at 6115 Nieman Road, in Shawnee’s federal Opportunity Zone.

Russell Pearson, Box’s director of development, described Blume Shawnee as a middle product that replaces a prospective resident’s need for a single-family detached home while also pairing front entry privacy with walkability to the city’s downtown.

“People are limited between either going into a large office building or working from home, and neither of those are ideal solutions,” Pearson said.

Blume Shawnee includes two sets of six attached three-story buildings arranged around a European-inspired courtyard, with a total of seven two-story, 2,056-square-foot lofts; 10 single-story, 1,490-square-foot flats; and 12 ground-level retail or office units ranging from 523 to 700 square feet. The residential units are either two- or two-and-a-half bedrooms.