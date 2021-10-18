Developers pitch plan to revamp old Shawnee auto parts store into office space

SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a site plan proposal to redevelop a former auto parts store into a new office space.

Kisha Nickell with Principle Design Studio is requesting approval to redevelop the 5,527-square-foot building at 6136 Nieman Road into office space for Canvas Wealth Advisors.

Proposed improvements include an internal remodel to include meeting rooms, open work areas, offices, a golf simulator, new restrooms and a mezzanine with additional office spaces. Developers also propose improvements to the existing building façade.

The applicant does not plan to change parking options at the proposed office building. The site will maintain the existing 23 parking spaces, including two accessible parking spaces.

The former O’Reilly Auto Parts building is located on a 0.48-acre lot in downtown Shawnee. According to city documents, under the proposed project would not need to deviate from the current Townsquare (TSQ) zoning.

If the planning commission approves the site plan, the proposal will move on to the city council for final approval. If approved, construction on the project is expected to begin later this fall.