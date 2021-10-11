Developers pitch plans for nine-story office building on Aspiria campus in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Plans are in the works to bring new office space to the former Sprint Campus.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a final site plan for a new, nine-story building on the Aspiria campus.

Occidental Management, Inc. is requesting permission to construct a 253,000-square-foot mixed-use building in the southwest corner of 117th Street and Nall Avenue.

The property is currently zoned Planned Mixed Use District (MXD). According to city documents, the bottom two stories may be used for retail space with the upper stories used for office space.

The site plan shows 574 parking spaces to be tucked into the first four floors of the building, as well as 146 surface lots for a total of 720 parking spaces.

The proposal will progress to the Overland Park City Council for final approval on Monday, Nov. 1.