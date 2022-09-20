The Depot will see Thompson Thrift Residential build 300 apartments on 21 vacant acres in Raymore. (Rendering via Thompson Thrift Residential)

An Indiana developer plans to break ground this month on its third Kansas City-area apartment community.

The Depot will see Terre Haute-based Thompson Thrift Residential build 300 Class A apartments on 21 vacant acres northeast of Dean Avenue and Johnson Drive in Raymore, just south of Sam’s Club in the Raymore Galleria shopping center.

The project spans nine three-story buildings with 120 one,- 156 two- and 24 three-bedroom apartments averaging just under 1,000 square feet. The developer aims to welcome new residents starting in the spring of 2024.

The Depot’s rents will range between $1,200 and $1,800, officials said last year. Amenities will include a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a dog park.

“The suburbs south of Kansas City have seen impressive job and population growth in recent years,” Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential, said in a release.

“There is strong demand for multifamily rental options, and The Depot will provide a luxury-living experience with convenient access to the area’s major employers as well as a variety of retail and dining options.”