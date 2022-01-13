Developers plan groundbreaking for construction of New Century Commerce Center

A long-anticipated, 9.5 million-square-foot industrial space in one of the Kansas City area’s largest multitenant parks is expected to turn dirt in the spring.

Master developer VanTrust Real Estate LLC will break ground on the first of four phases on the southwest corner of 159th Street and Highway 56. The estimated $71-million project will be 2.5 million square feet on 250 acres.

The initial infrastructure for the project will cost just over $15 million, which includes the construction of four buildings. VanTrust already has designed two of them: a 330,000-square-foot, built-for-suit structure, and a 750,000-square-foot spec building.

The project is part of New Century Business Park, a planned 845-acre industrial center surrounding New Century AirCenter. The project will stretch from Old 56 Highway north to 159th Street and from the airport’s runways east to Clare Road.

The project will entail about $287.4 million in private investment during a 10-year period, lease payments from which will benefit the Johnson County Airport Commission’s budget, according to previous reporting. The development will bring up to 4,706 new permanent jobs and about 3,557 construction jobs over the next 16 years, plan documents estimate.