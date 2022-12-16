NorthPoint Development plans a large new apartment project just across the street from its newly established headquarters in Kansas City’s Northland.

The Kansas City builder recently filed development plans and a rezoning request for Ascent Apartments, a 342-residence community proposed in place of a swath of woodlands between Cherry and Holmes streets.

Ascent Apartments would be located just east of the 17.37-acre former Cerner Corp. Oaks Campus at 3315 North Oak Trafficway.

NorthPoint in July 2021 acquired the campus and through September 2022 undertook a two-phase, multimillion-dollar renovation of its 260,457-square-foot office building in a headquarters relocation from Riverside.

The new multifamily community is proposed across 19.8 acres owned by Westside Holdings Inc. Plans depict four four-story apartment buildings, one at 166,500 square feet and three more at 83,300 square feet; 558 surface and garage parking spaces; and residential perks like an amenity deck, pool and dog run.

NorthPoint also proposes a full repaving of Holmes Street along the apartment site’s length, plus new storm sewer draining and a sidewalk, as an alternative to a city-required repaving of the respective north- and southbound lanes of Cherry and Holmes streets.