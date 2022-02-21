Last week, the Mission City Council approved Block Real Estate Services LLC’s predevelopment plans for apartments at a former JCPenney call center site.

On Wednesday, the developer received unanimous approval for its predevelopment plans, which include a fund of $10,000 to reimburse the city for consulting services and a tax increment financing district to help pay for construction costs.

Block plans to build a four- to five-story, 307-unit apartment building on a 5-acre site at 5665 Foxridge Drive. The site includes a former one-story, 39,825-square-foot call center that was built in 1970 and has sat vacant more than a decade, according to city documents.

The building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options, an outdoor pool and courtyard, fitness facility, bocce ball court, putting green and a pickleball court, among other amenities, according to city documents.

A final development agreement will be presented to the Planning Commission and City Council later this year.