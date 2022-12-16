Block Real Estate Services LLC is ready to tackle phase two of its sprawling $350 million Galleria project now that most buildings in the Overland Park development’s first phase are done or nearly finished.

In the next phase, at the northwest corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue, Block will construct five retail/restaurant buildings. Just north of those buildings, medical office user OPMBO Owner LLC, which bought 2.2 acres of the 37-acre site from Block in August, will construct a two-story, 37,930-square-foot building with 122 parking spaces.

Phase two is expected to finish in 2024.

Last month, the Overland Park City Council approved the developer’s request to issue $2.8 million in bonds to finance a portion of infrastructure construction costs. Now, the Kansas City-based commercial real estate firm has started infrastructure work to prepare for going vertical in the spring.

Once complete, Galleria will have more than 670 apartments and roughly 500,000 square feet of high-end retail, office and entertainment.

Block is actively looking for an entertainment user to serve as a nightlife complement in a 15,000-square-foot building, in addition to finding office tenants for future buildings throughout the site.