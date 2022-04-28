After listening to feedback from city officials, Drake Development LLC is back with a new $136 million site proposal for the Merriam Grand Station mixed-use redevelopment at the site of a former Kmart near Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

On Monday, the City Council approved the developer’s proposal to remove a 40,000-square-foot grocery store and a 35,000-square-foot retail building from the Interstate 35 Redevelopment tax increment financing district — but only if the current development occurs.

“We took time to listen to officials and the city, and at the end of the day, we weren’t able to provide the city some of the different assurances we needed for the grocery store,” Drake founder and President Matt Pennington said. “As the developer, we wanted to use our time and energy to execute a project we knew we could control and build.”

Drake proposed removing the buildings to be eligible for a property tax abatement for the rest of the $136 million Merriam Grand Station plan, which now includes:

Two 5,000-square-foot restaurants in a civic space that will range from approximately 10,000 to 15,000 square feet.

More than 300 residential units in two apartment buildings spanning 200,000 square feet.

Two pads along Shawnee Mission Parkway for potential retail and restaurant space; the number of tenants and overall square footage remains to be determined.