Rick Oddo and Clay Blair — development CEOs as well as longtime friends — are teaming up to breathe life into an old apartment project that stalled out along the Kansas Highway 10 corridor in Olathe.

Their Lenexa companies, Oddo Development Co. and Prime Development Land Co., hope to turn the 56-acre site, southeast of Woodland Road and K-10, into a 344-unit, eight-building apartment complex, plus roughly 20 single-family homes and a 60-unit senior-living facility.

Blair first proposed the project three years ago, but neighbors disliked it, and the city rejected a rezoning request. Oddo said he has always been interested in the site, so the partnership made sense. His company will lead the apartment and senior-living facility construction; Prime will focus on the single-family homes.

The apartment buildings would range from 3 to 3.5 stories, and the complex would include a clubhouse, pool, dog park, sports field, walking trail and common open space. Oddo agreed to install a traffic signal at 105th Street and Woodland if the project wins approval.

The Olathe City Council approved the developers’ rezoning request last week, so now they are entering a six- to eight-month process of attaining building permits. With interest rates being so high, Oddo said they probably would start construction next year.

