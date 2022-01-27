Throughout the downtown Kansas City area, several projects years in the making look to bear city-shaping fruit in a matter of months.

Others could make a splash rearing their heads in tangible fashion for the first time. And still more will lend themselves to lively discussion in the crucible of city and incentive approval processes.

Here are just seven among the coming developments on the Kansas City Business Journal’s radar for 2022:

1400KC

In March, before completing its acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., Macquarie Asset Management announced that it would not occupy the headquarters meant for the Overland Park-based financial services firm at 1400 Baltimore Ave.

Since then, a joint venture of Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has plugged away at construction and completed much of the 260,000-square-foot building, a $140 million development with eight office floors atop a 10-level parking garage.

Armour-Main redevelopment

During the summer, Mac Properties began meeting with neighbors to outline multifamily and mixed-use plans for most of a full block it had acquired during the preceding nine months southwest of Armour Boulevard and Main Street, next to a future streetcar stop.

The Chicago developer’s proposal called for a $100 million development with 385 total apartments and 40,000 commercial square feet. The residences were to be distributed among two towers, two walk-up buildings, and the existing New Yorker Apartments and U.S. Bank branch, both of which were to be renovated.

However, what, if anything happens at the prime 3.2-acre site now is an open question after a vote by the City Council.