The Dick’s Sporting Goods signage is seen at their store on March 26, 2020 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Dick’s Sporting Goods will buy an outdoor retailer with stores on the Country Club Plaza and in Olathe.

Dick’s announced it has a deal to buy Moosejaw from Walmart.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh-based Dick’s said in a release that the purchase is expected to close in March. Walmart bought Moosejaw for $51 million in 2017 as part of an effort to beef up its ecommerce offerings.

Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, calls itself “the most fun outdoor retailer in the world.” The retailer has an extensive e-commerce business, along with a dozen brick-and-mortar locations.

In addition to a location at 435 W. 47th St. on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Moosejaw has a location in Olathe at 686 N. Central St.

