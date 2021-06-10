Direct flights to Cancun, Austin landing at KCI Airport this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will soon be easier, and faster, to reach a warmer climate from Kansas City.

American and Southwest Airlines are adding nonstop routes from Kansas City International Airport to beach destinations in the coming months.

American Airlines announced it will add two flights from Kansas City to Austin, Texas. Flights will begin in September.

More exciting news on the air service front. @AmericanAir announced new nonstop service from Kansas City to Austin starting 9/8! @AUStinAirport #KC #News https://t.co/85Xbj3Z7SU pic.twitter.com/pyrH8VvMbl — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) June 10, 2021

Starting in November, Southwest will add new direct flights from Kansas City to Cancun. The airline said it’s Southwest’s first-ever international service to Kansas City. The flights will run seasonally.

https://twitter.com/KCIAirport/status/1403006271410872323

On Wednesday, Spirit Airlines announced a new nonstop service between Kansas City and Tampa. The airline also added a second flight from KCI Airport to Las Vegas.

These flights are in addition to routes that Southwest announced this spring. JetBlue also announced it will land in Kansas City in 2022. JetBlue will begin by offering direct flights to New York and Boston.

