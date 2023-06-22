KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A unique soda shop concept that saw its popularity soar on TikTok is now expanding to the Kansas City area.

Swig announced it plans to open not one but six new locations in the metro:

Bluhawk Complex, Overland Park (near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway)

5959 Barkley St., Mission (near Johnson Drive and Metcalf)

6750 W 91st St., Overland Park (near 91st and Metcalf)

452 NE Coroado Dr., Blue Springs (near I-70 and Adams Dairy Parkway)

Summit Orchards Shopping Center, Lee’s Summit (near Chipman and Ward roads)

NE 96th Street and Cookingham Drive, Liberty

A spokesperson for Swig said they hope to open the new locations in the next year and have “many more on the horizon.”

The soda shop is known for its “dirty sodas,” which just means something has been added to the drink.

Swig, for example, has sweet mixes like “The Heartbreaker,” which includes Dr. Pepper, blackberry, coconut and half-and-half, and the “Unlucky Ducky,” made of Sprite, lemonade, strawberry and a gummy shark.

And, of course, you can always create your own blend of soda, flavors, fruits and creams.

Who created the dirty soda is up for debate, but the caffeinated drinks first rose to popularity in Utah and the Mountain West.

Traditionally, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abstain from “hot drinks” like coffee and tea, but the church has clarified that there’s nothing wrong with caffeine itself. That’s where the craze for unique soda mashups began.

A spokesperson for Swig said the dirty soda trend isn’t limited to the Mountain West though.

Swig has over 50 locations, including in Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas, and they’ve had a lot of customers request they open in the Kansas City area. Plus the hashtag #dirtysoda on TikTok has over 140 million views.