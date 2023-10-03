A Utah-based chain that went viral on TikTok for serving up “dirty” drinks is planning a new location in Mission.

Star Development will raze the existing gazebo at 5959 Barkley St. to create a new 650-square-foot building for Swig.

Founded in Salt Lake City, Swig specializes in “dirty” soda: soft drinks spiked with cream, syrups or fruit juices and topped with candy or fruit.

Once construction is complete the new soda shop will feature a drive-thru, outdoor seating and a pedestrian walk-up window for orders.

In June, the company announced plans to open six new locations across the Kansas City metro. In addition to the Mission location, plans are also in the works to create new Swig soda shop at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

