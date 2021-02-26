Dogs can now get ice cream, too, at Mixed Mutt Creamery on 39th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new ice cream shop has opened on 39th Street, and this one’s for the dogs!

Mixed Mutt Creamery opened Friday at 39th and Wyoming streets. They offer artisan doggie ice cream and ice cream by the pint for humans. The doggie ice cream recipes are lactose free and low-sugar.

Owner Sherri Corwin said she hopes to make her shop a special place for two- and four-legged friends.

“Some joy and just like a moment away with their best friend people love their dogs so much, and we just have to escape everything for a minute and enjoy that little moment with their friend,” she said.

Mixed Mutt Creamery also sells dog toys and accessories. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find out more on their website here.