Downtown Airport Terminal to be renamed in honor of Tuskegee Airman who still lives in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will honor a Tuskegee Airman by naming a terminal at the Downtown Airport after him.

Gen. Charles E. McGee, is one of only nine remaining Tuskegee pilots who flew in combat, lives in Kansas City. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of 355 primarily African-American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.

McGee successfully completed 409 air combat missions across three wars; World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Following the wars, McGee was stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in the 1950s. He was the first black commander of the Richard-Gebaur Air Reserve Base in 1972. He retired in 1973 and he and his wife Frances decided to make Kansas City, Missouri, their home. McGee was manager of then-named Kansas City Downtown Airport from 1980 to 1982 and later served on the Kansas City Aviation Department’s Aviation Advisory Council.

Now 101 years old. McGee will be on hand when the General Aviation Terminal at the Wheeler Downtown Airport will be named after him.