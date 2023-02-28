The Pickwick Plaza Apartments opened a private indoor dog park within the complex’s former bus terminal. (Photo courtesy Christy Jones)

A pair of multifamily investors have brought the Pickwick Plaza Apartments close to 100% occupancy since buying the 260-unit community for $39 million in May 2021.

Now, New York-based Alchemy Ventures and Rockcrest Holdings have thrown residents’ four-legged friends a bone with a new amenity designed to keep up that demand while returning a vacant component of the historic mixed-use property at 933 McGee St. to productive use.

The Pickwick Plaza Apartments opened a private indoor dog park within the complex’s former bus terminal, a 9,700-square-foot space that once housed one of the largest bus terminals west of the Mississippi River. The terminal complemented the 11-story building’s former Pickwick Hotel, which originally was built between 1929-1930.

The new investors’ 5,500-square-foot dog park conversion involved “significant” investment over roughly 12 to 13 months, including in filtrated turf greenery and drains, said Grant Lewton, of OneCityKC Management, which oversees the Pickwick Plaza Apartments.

The balance of the former bus terminal also now houses a dog wash area, mini-mart, kitchen, hangout spaces, games and wall-to-wall murals.

