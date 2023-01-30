A hotel at the corner northeast corner of Kansas City’s downtown loop is ready for a new lease on life.

Originally opened in 2001 as Comfort Inn & Suites Kansas City Downtown, the property at 770 Admiral Blvd. has a new flag and a fresh new look.

Lotus Hospitality Group bought the Comfort Inn & Suites location in 2017 or 2018, according to a company spokesman. It shut the hotel down in 2019.

Now, it has reopened to the public on Dec. 28 as Holiday Inn Kansas City Downtown after a more than $20 million renovation. The remodel — the property’s first since 2012 — included work on the rooms, common space, event center, restaurant and bar.

