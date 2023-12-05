Lee’s Summit is nearing construction on a development project that will repurpose a block across from its City Hall as a community space.

A preliminary development plan and rezoning for the Downtown Market Plaza project, a joint effort by the city and Lane4 Property Group Inc., awaits the City Council’s second reading, after a unanimous first approval in late November.

The plan movement comes after project partners in October held a groundbreaking ceremony for new infrastructure at the 4-acre site northeast of Green and Third streets.

The Downtown Market Plaza’s first phase includes a 17,271-square-foot four-season farmer’s market and event space, outdoor performance area covered by an overhead canopy and a streetscaped pavilion.

The pavilion area integrates the existing Civic Plaza outside City Hall while adding a synthetic turf lawn, wickets garden, an art walk, gathering areas with portable furniture and an adventure playground.

The farmer’s market will be the permanent home for the Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market, while serving as a community event space when the market is not in session.

The structure will house about 50 interior vendor stalls, a number that could be expanded under the building’s canopy due to its indoor-outdoor connectivity, project representatives with GLMV Architecture and Olsson said last month.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.