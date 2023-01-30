Bars and sit-down restaurants continue to be major drivers that keep people in downtown Shawnee, so the city has given its first preliminary nod to add another concept.

Karra Brothers LLC, the family and owners behind a mostly vacant Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road, plan to redevelop their 16,000-square-foot retail strip to accommodate one or two other retail or restaurant tenants and add as many as 40 additional parking spots.

A 3,000-square-foot retail space will be sandwiched between the 6,500-square-foot liquor store, the endcap near 59th Street, and the 6,500-square-foot restaurant/bar concept, located at the endcap closer to 59th Terrace.

“The owners don’t want to leave the shopping center, so we’re upgrading and rebranding it into a beautiful store with a nice wine, whiskey and cigar selection,” Select Sites CEO Sheryl Vickers said. “We’re targeting a restaurant use because that’s what downtown Shawnee wants.”

The restaurant portion of the development will have full bar service and include a 1,000-square-foot covered patio.

Vickers did not disclose a name for the restaurant user but described it as “one of the best local sit-down restaurants in Kansas City, home to several locations and concepts.” Vickers is also in the process of closing a high-end retailer.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.