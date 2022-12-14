KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of new hires are waiting to start their new careers at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department said it hired 46 people during a job fair Dec. 8.

They are now in the process of getting background checks as well as drug screenings and physicals.

It is not known yet how many will make it through the entire onboarding process.

The airport is still hiring for a number of positions, including:

Airport Police Officer

Airport Security Dispatcher

Building Maintenance Worker

Bus Operator

Bus Operator Trainee

Maintenance Mechanic

Maintenance Repairer

Security Officer

Traffic Control Officer

The city says starting pay begins at $16.92, plus benefits.

There are other positions that remain open. The full list of jobs at KCI Airport can be found at flykci.com/careers.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.