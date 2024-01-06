For some avid but frugal diners, Kansas City Restaurant Week is all about trying new restaurants. If that’s you, then we have good news.

Roughly a quarter of the eateries scheduled to participate in the 2024 event opened for business since 2020. Of the 35 newer restaurants, five debuted last year while another eight opened in 2022.

Here’s are some of the newest restaurants:

KC Chop House (3200 N. Ameristar Drive, Kansas City)

Noka (334 E. 31st St., Kansas City)

SERV (9051 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park)

The Spot (The Prospect KC) (2010 Vine St. #2B, Kansas City)

VOO Lounge (1214 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City)

See participating restaurants that opened from 2020-2022 in the Kansas City Business Journal.