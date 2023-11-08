GRANDVIEW, Mo. — It all started with a burger and a dream.

The city of Grandview has been hoping to get a Whataburger for three years, and the city’s dream is finally coming true.

“Let’s just say, we manifested it,” the city said on social media.

On Friday, the city announced that its old Applebees at Truman’s Marketplace along Interstate 49 Outer Road will be turned into another metro Whataburger.

Back in 2020, the city posted to its Facebook page, saying it had a vision for a “flying W” along I-49 in Grandview.

“We can almost taste those golden fries and spicy ketchup. Mm mm mm,” the city said in 2020.

Then in a Facebook post from last week, the city said the demolition process has started, and there are building plans submitted for a new Whataburger.

KMO Burger LLC owns the new location, and Kansas City legend Patrick Mahomes is an investor.

The franchise is also set to open a new Whataburger in Olathe this month; it will be the Kansas City-area’s 13th location and the fifth in Johnson County.

The franchise also has three restaurants in the Northland and one near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas. Whataburger also has corporate-owned locations in Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs in Missouri.

KMO said it plans to open 30 Whataburgers in the KC area in the next seven years — and the company already has its sights set on the next locations.

Restaurants in Parkville, at 9008 NW 64th St., and east Kansas City, at 4200 Sterling Ave. near the stadiums, are up next. Both locations are slated for early 2024 openings, according to KMO’s website.

The franchise is also planning Whataburgers in Lawrence, Raytown and Topeka. KMO hopes to open those locations in 2024.