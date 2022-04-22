OLATHE, Kan. — The Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros is eyeing a new franchise location in north Olathe.

The Olathe Planning Commission will review a preliminary site plan Tuesday to create a 950 square foot drive-through coffee shop at 11220 S. Lone Elm Road.

The proposed coffee shop will not offer indoor seating. Instead, the proposed building would include a double drive-through lane with a capacity to serve up to 23 cars. Customers would also have the option of using a walk-up window on the east side of the building.

The proposed site plan includes the construction of a new sidewalk along West 111th Place and South Laverty Street as well as two new pedestrian crosswalks. One crosswalk will be added to connect to the adjacent property to the south and one crosswalk will guide pedestrians to the walk-up window and outdoor seating area.

Plans for the new coffee shop include 12 parking spaces, including additional parking for bicycles.

If approved by the planning commission, the proposed site plan will progress to the Olathe City Council for final approval.