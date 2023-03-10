KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning next week soccer fans across the globe will be able to experience all 12 National Women’s Soccer league teams.

In anticipation of the release. EA SPORTS released player ratings for the NWSL. Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha is ranked among the best in the league.

From Alex Morgan to Sophia Smith, EA SPORTS says the following players are at the top of their games, according to the game’s rankings.

Alex Morgan, 90 – San Diego Wave FC Debinha, 88 – Kansas City Current Rose Lavelle, 87 – OL Reign Sophia Smith, 87 – Portland Thorns FC Mallory Swanson, 87 – Chicago Red Stars Christen Press, 86 – Angel City FC Megan Rapinoe, 86 – OL Reign Becky Sauerbrunn, 86 – Portland Thorns FC Kailen Sheridan, 85 – San Diego Wave FC Alyssa Naeher, 85 – Chicago Red Stars

While Kansas City Current’s Debinha is the only one to make EA SPORTS Top 10, other players aren’t far behind. This is the list of the Current’s Top 10 players, according to EA SPORTS:

Debinha, Midfielder – 88 Adrianna “AD” Franch, Goalkeeper – 85 Desiree Scott, Midfielder – 84 Sam Mewis, Midfielder – 82 Vanessa DiBernardo, Midfielder – 82 Hailie Mace, Defender – 82 Lo’eau LaBonta, Midfielder – 81 Elizabeth Ball, Defender – 79 Morgan Gautrat, Midfielder – 78 Claire Lavogez, Midfielder – 77

Earlier this week, the NWSL and EA SPORTS announced a partnership to add the league to FIFA 23 Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season / Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies.

EA SPORTS says the addition will allow even more gaming fans to engage with their favorite players and clubs.

The NWSL teams will be available in FIFA 23 starting March 15.

The NWSL season kicks off Saturday, March 25. The Kansas City Current travel to North Carolina to face the Courage in the season opener.