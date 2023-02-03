Closeup of a young woman’s pierced ear with a silver ring with a small ball – Girl with brown hair wearing a special earring

Rowan has tapped the Country Club Plaza for its first store in Missouri and the Kansas City metro.

The ear-piercing studio is taking over the space occupied by Pink Lipps Cosmetics, which opened in November at 225 Nichols Road. The woman-founded brand tentatively plans a spring opening.

One aspect that sets the ear-piercing studio apart is that licensed nurses perform all piercings. It never uses piercing guns, which can damage ear tissue.

A spokeswoman for the Plaza confirmed that the Pink Lipps store will close. Founded in 2011, Kansas City-based Pink Lipps is a Black and woman-owned cosmetics brand featuring all-natural vegan products. Its lineup is available nationwide at Target Corp.

