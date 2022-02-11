Preliminary site work will begin this year to turn one of Kansas City’s iconic landmarks in Midtown into a $37.6 million apartment complex.

St. Louis-based Lux Living on Jan. 31 acquired the former Katz Drug Store property at 3948 Main St. from Redeemer Fellowship, after going under contract with the church in September 2020.

Jackson County property records do not reflect a purchase price for the 1.3-acre site. Lux Living’s incentive applications to the Economic Development Corp. of Kansas City list a land acquisition cost of $3.75 million.

With the former Katz building now in hand and public financing secured, Lux Living expects to begin moving earth within 60 days, CEO Victor Alston said on Monday.

Before construction can begin, the developer must complete environmental remediation, including from what Alston said were historic onsite dry cleaning uses, and demolish a non-historic addition to the drug store before its conversion for 20,000 square feet of resident amenities.