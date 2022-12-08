Since Amazon first became a digital presence in 1994, it has delivered 15 billion packages throughout the United States.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delivery drivers are the driving force when it comes to making sure gifts ordered actually get delivered.

Now there’s an easy way to thank them.

Amazon launched a program called “Thank My Driver.”

Simply say “Alexa, Thank My Driver” near any Alexa-enabled device. A thank you message will be sent to the driver who delivered your last package.

Amazon will pay drivers $5 for every thank you they received. The program ends when customers have sent a total of 1 million messages.

Drivers can be thanked multiple times.

Customers who don’t have an Alexa device can thank their delivery driver through the Amazon mobile app.

The five drivers who receive the most customer “thank yous” during the promotional period, will also win $10,000. An additional $10,000 will be donated to their charity of choice.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.