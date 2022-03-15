KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The price of rideshare services is increasing along with the price of gas, but a new program is working to make sure people still take advantage of the option to get home safely.

Republic National Distributing Company teamed up with Pernod Ricard and Uber to sponsor the “Jameson Safe Ride Home” program.

The program will provide $100,000 worth of discounted Uber rides over the next month helping people cover the costs and avoid drinking and driving.

Getting $10 off your next UBER ride is as simple as visiting and signing into Uber’s voucher website. When you visit the discounted ride will be unlocked.

The offer is good until funding runs out or through April 18, 2022.

