KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular restaurant chain is ready to bring its fresh food into Kansas City.

El Pollo Loco plans to open eight locations in the Kansas City area, as well as other areas of Missouri and Kansas over the next decade.

The chain is known for fresh, fire-grilled chicken marinated daily with a secret recipe that has been handed down for generations.

The freshly grilled chicken is then used as a base for a number of dishes, including individual or family chicken meals, bowls, burritos and salads.

“Kansas and Missouri are untapped markets for El Pollo Loco, and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to get involved with the brand in the early stages of its regional expansion,” Shawn Choudry, one of the partners of EPL Missouri LLC, said. “The brand is iconic and the menu is different and better than typical fast food. This is certainly a place that has the right recipe for success.”

The exact loactions haven’t been announced, but El Pollo Loco says the locations may include dining rooms that open to a patio area, drive-thrus, and easy mobile to-go and delivery areas.

The company says each restaurant will employ as many as 50 people.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.