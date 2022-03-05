KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The weather is expected to warm up in the coming days, and it’s time to start planning time outside.

RideKC said it is helping that process across Wyandotte County through it’s electric bike program that will return to the county.

The program resumed earlier this week and bikes are available 24 hours a day.

RideKC added a new bike hub at the new Friendship Inn, just south of 43rd Avenue on Rainbow Boulevard, in Rosedale. It’s one of nine bike hubs in the area. Riders will also find a station at the Municipal Building in Kansas City, Kansas.

Woodside Racquet Club has also joined the bikeshare system. A new bike hub will be added outside the club’s main entrance on 47th Place.

RideKC said it is working to add a tenth bike hub at 36th Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

The electric bikes are available to rent by the minute and also have an unlock fee, unless you buy a monthly or annual membership.

E-BIKE PRICING:

Walk-up registration: $1.00 to unlock and 15 cents per minute.

24-hour pass: $15, take unlimited rides, each up to 4 hours. Unlock fees are waived. Additional minutes are charged at the same rate as pay-as-you-go trips. Expires 24 hours after purchase.

30-day membership: $39. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

90-day membership: $99. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

Annual membership: $149. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

E-BIKE INSTRUCTIONS

Use the RideKC Bike app to locate bikes Scan the bar code on the back of the bike to rent and unlock a bike The e-bike motor provides an extra boost of power whenever you are pedaling Return the bike to any designated bike share station or other “hub” shown in the app

The Unified Government said the average trip for riders in Kansas City was 21 minutes. Friday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. were when the bikes were in highest use in the community, according to the government.

