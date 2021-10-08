Electric Park Garden Bar opens at J. Rieger distillery in East Bottoms

The Electric Park Garden Bar is now open at the J. Rieger & Co. Welcome Center at 2700 Guinotte Ave. in Kansas City’s East Bottoms.

The 11,000-square-foot outdoor space is the third bar and restaurant concept at the Kansas City-based craft distillery, joining The Mongram Lounge and The Hey! Hey! Club.

The Electric Park Garden Bar has a variety of outdoor seating with tables interspersed throughout the space and an outdoor bar featuring on-tap cocktails, frozen drinks, KC Bier Co. Heim beer and canned wine.

It also features reservable areas, including three fire pit areas, a pergola that seats about 20 people and a swing set table that seats eight.

The new area also includes a glassed-in space attached to the tasting room called The Atrium with radiant heat in the floor and ceiling and windows that can be opened or closed depending on the weather. The Atrium also has its own private bar in the tasting room and televisions.