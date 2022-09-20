The $750 million Aspiria campus in Overland Park will add a new happy hour spot that corporate tenants and community members can check out after work.

Occidental Management Inc. plans to add Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in a 103,430-square-foot building, which will be home to a total of 350-450 new employees.

In this same area, Occidental plans a 419-apartment building and four pickleball courts between the Jewish Community Center parking lot to the northeast and a future building with associated parking to the southwest on the former Sprint Corp. campus.

Andretti will develop the entertainment center, and Lincoln Properties will build the apartments. Both companies are buying the land from Occidental in separate deals.

The 430,000-square-foot market-rate apartment building is designed in a backward ‘S’ shape, wrapping around Andretti for future residents. The apartments will sit on the northern half of the 17-acre site, along Nall Avenue between 115th and 117th streets and east of the Jewish Community Center. The Andretti location will occupy the southern half on the corner of 117th and Nall.

“A lot of their revenue comes from corporate users that want team-building activities like racing Indy cars, laser tag or bowling,” Occidental President Chad Stafford said.

“I think having that building right there with one of the entrances to Aspiria was key because it’s good visibility from 30-some-odd corporate tenants on campus and surrounding tenants off campus, and it will be open to the surrounding neighborhoods as well.”