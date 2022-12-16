The masterminds behind Enzo are brother-and-sister team Laura and Grant Norris. (Photo by Laura Norris)

Enzo Bistro & Wine Bar held its grand opening for Tuesday inside City Market.

The Mediterranean restaurant took over the former Bo Lings space and underwent an extensive renovation to create a Tuscan-inspired and intimate atmosphere.

The masterminds behind Enzo are brother-and-sister team Laura and Grant Norris. Laura Norris owns Enzo’s sister restaurant Ragazza, where her brother has been co-manager. He will oversee Enzo.

Some of the touches inside the restaurant include photos of their travels to Italy and hand-blown glass fixtures crafted by a close friend.

Enzo draws inspiration from the siblings’ favorite restaurant in Trastevere, Rome. The menu will feature Italian and Greek dishes, including lamb meatballs, roasted lamb, seasonal salads and house-made tzatziki. Patrons also can expect a top-notch wine list.