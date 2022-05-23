WASHINGTON, D.C. — The EPA’s Office of Inspector General announced it plans to review how the agency handled thousands of complaints over a flea-and-tick collar made by Seresto.

The agency announced the investigation last week according to a memo posted on it’s website.

The Office of Inspector General said it hopes to determine if the EPA’s response to suspected pesticide incidents involving Seresto collars provides enough assurance that the collars can continue to be used without being dangerous to people or the environment.

It will also investigate whether the EPA followed pesticide registration requirements when it approved the collars.

In 2001, Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting and USA TODAY looked into claims and found that more than 75,000 complaints about the Seresto brand of flea and tick collars had been sent to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report also determined the deaths of nearly 1,700 dogs and cats were linked to the collars.

The collars use two types of pesticides to kill fleas and ticks, releasing small amounts of chemicals onto your pet over time.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regulates all products with pesticides and responded by saying they believe it is still safe enough. They noted that some warnings exist on the product’s packaging. Despite the complaints, the product will stay on the market.

The EPA said the collars are safe but that some pets may be sensitive to the pesticide combination.

More than 1,000 people also reported rashes and other health problems from the collars.

Almost all flea and tick collars contain pesticide, so if your dog or cat are having health problems, that could be the cause. You should consult your vet before using chemicals in tandem with your pets.

